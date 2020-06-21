All apartments in Round Rock
3516 Cisco Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3516 Cisco Trail

3516 Cisco Trail · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3516 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3516 Cisco Trail · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3516 Cisco Trail Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ 1611 Sqft ~ 2 Car Garage ~ New Carpet ~ Great Schools ~ Good Location near Outlet Mall, IKEA, Dell ~ Neighborhood Lake & Park ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4203831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Cisco Trail have any available units?
3516 Cisco Trail has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Cisco Trail have?
Some of 3516 Cisco Trail's amenities include 24hr maintenance, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Cisco Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Cisco Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Cisco Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Cisco Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3516 Cisco Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Cisco Trail does offer parking.
Does 3516 Cisco Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Cisco Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Cisco Trail have a pool?
No, 3516 Cisco Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Cisco Trail have accessible units?
No, 3516 Cisco Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Cisco Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Cisco Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
