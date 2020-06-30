All apartments in Round Rock
3510 Rock Shelf Ln

3510 Rock Shelf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Rock Shelf Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock ~ Beautiful 2 Story Home w/Soaring Vaulted Ceiling ~ 3 Living Area's w/Fresh Updates Throughout ~ Updated Kitchen w/Quartz Counertops & Stainless Appliances Open to Family Room w/Fireplace ~ Master Suite w/Large Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Extended Vanity ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio & Open Patio Area on Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Close to Chandler Oaks Elementary School & Community Pool ~ Near Shopping, Eats and Major Employers ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5494214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have any available units?
3510 Rock Shelf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have?
Some of 3510 Rock Shelf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Rock Shelf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Rock Shelf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Rock Shelf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln offers parking.
Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln has a pool.
Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have accessible units?
No, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Rock Shelf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Rock Shelf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

