3510 Rock Shelf Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock ~ Beautiful 2 Story Home w/Soaring Vaulted Ceiling ~ 3 Living Area's w/Fresh Updates Throughout ~ Updated Kitchen w/Quartz Counertops & Stainless Appliances Open to Family Room w/Fireplace ~ Master Suite w/Large Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Extended Vanity ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio & Open Patio Area on Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Close to Chandler Oaks Elementary School & Community Pool ~ Near Shopping, Eats and Major Employers ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE5494214)