All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3505 Amistad Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Round Rock, TX
3505 Amistad Cv
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
3505 Amistad Cv
3505 Amistad Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
3505 Amistad Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lakeside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Amistad Cv have any available units?
3505 Amistad Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3505 Amistad Cv have?
Some of 3505 Amistad Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3505 Amistad Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Amistad Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Amistad Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Amistad Cv is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Amistad Cv offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Amistad Cv offers parking.
Does 3505 Amistad Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Amistad Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Amistad Cv have a pool?
No, 3505 Amistad Cv does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Amistad Cv have accessible units?
No, 3505 Amistad Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Amistad Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Amistad Cv has units with dishwashers.
