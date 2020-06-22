Rent Calculator
3401 Settlement Drive
3401 Settlement Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3401 Settlement Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Great corner house and close to schools. Mew paint upstairs. Great location to freeway and shopping. New Fence in back yard. Big family room and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 Settlement Drive have any available units?
3401 Settlement Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3401 Settlement Drive have?
Some of 3401 Settlement Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3401 Settlement Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Settlement Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Settlement Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Settlement Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Settlement Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Settlement Drive offers parking.
Does 3401 Settlement Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Settlement Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Settlement Drive have a pool?
No, 3401 Settlement Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Settlement Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 Settlement Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Settlement Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Settlement Drive has units with dishwashers.
