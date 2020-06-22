All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3401 Rod Carew

3401 Rod Carew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Rod Carew Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Ryans Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Round Rock Gem - Spacious, newly renovated, single-story 2,415 square foot home + two-car garage. Open MIL floorplan + two living and two dining surrounded by kitchen in center of home!

Paint, vinyl plank flooring, fridge, oven/range, washer, dryer, dishwasher all <1 year old!

Minutes to Old Settlers Park, Dell Diamond, Salt Lick, and Kalahari water park (opening summer 2020)

EXTRA AMENITIES: neighborhood pool across street, NEW neighborhood playground across street, & elementary school at the end of the street to open next year

(RLNE5626659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Rod Carew have any available units?
3401 Rod Carew doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Rod Carew have?
Some of 3401 Rod Carew's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Rod Carew currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Rod Carew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Rod Carew pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Rod Carew is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3401 Rod Carew offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Rod Carew offers parking.
Does 3401 Rod Carew have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Rod Carew offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Rod Carew have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Rod Carew has a pool.
Does 3401 Rod Carew have accessible units?
No, 3401 Rod Carew does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Rod Carew have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Rod Carew has units with dishwashers.

