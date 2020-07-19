All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3333 Vintage Drive

3333 Vintage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Vintage Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4400+ sqft custom built 1 story w/ large great room, soaring ceilings, custom pool, +775 feet of garage space in sought after Reserve at Oak Bluff! Amazing kitchen open to family room w/granite countertops, center island, cooktop, custom lighting, tons of cabinet & counter space! Enormous master retreat w/granite counters, walk-in shower, jetted tub! Great room w/stone fireplace-Huge second beds & bath! Lovely backyard retreat w/huge covered patio & pool. **Owner pays Lawn maintenance!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Vintage Drive have any available units?
3333 Vintage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Vintage Drive have?
Some of 3333 Vintage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Vintage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Vintage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Vintage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Vintage Drive offers parking.
Does 3333 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Vintage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Vintage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Vintage Drive has a pool.
Does 3333 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3333 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Vintage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
