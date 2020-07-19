3333 Vintage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4400+ sqft custom built 1 story w/ large great room, soaring ceilings, custom pool, +775 feet of garage space in sought after Reserve at Oak Bluff! Amazing kitchen open to family room w/granite countertops, center island, cooktop, custom lighting, tons of cabinet & counter space! Enormous master retreat w/granite counters, walk-in shower, jetted tub! Great room w/stone fireplace-Huge second beds & bath! Lovely backyard retreat w/huge covered patio & pool. **Owner pays Lawn maintenance!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.