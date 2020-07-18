3311 Walleye WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect home for a family who needs space/large backyard/ 2 car garage/3bedrooms and 2/bathrooms.Home offers carpet in all three bedrooms/gas stove/ breakfast bar/laminate flooring throughout the house/ large windows given the lots of natural light/ private large backyard with mature trees.