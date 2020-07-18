All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3311 Walleye WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3311 Walleye WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3311 Walleye WAY

3311 Walleye Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3311 Walleye Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect home for a family who needs space/large backyard/ 2 car garage/3bedrooms and 2/bathrooms.Home offers carpet in all three bedrooms/gas stove/ breakfast bar/laminate flooring throughout the house/ large windows given the lots of natural light/ private large backyard with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Walleye WAY have any available units?
3311 Walleye WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Walleye WAY have?
Some of 3311 Walleye WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Walleye WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Walleye WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Walleye WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Walleye WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3311 Walleye WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Walleye WAY offers parking.
Does 3311 Walleye WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Walleye WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Walleye WAY have a pool?
No, 3311 Walleye WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Walleye WAY have accessible units?
No, 3311 Walleye WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Walleye WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Walleye WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District