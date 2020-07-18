3311 Walleye Way, Round Rock, TX 78665 Meadow Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Perfect home for a family who needs space/large backyard/ 2 car garage/3bedrooms and 2/bathrooms.Home offers carpet in all three bedrooms/gas stove/ breakfast bar/laminate flooring throughout the house/ large windows given the lots of natural light/ private large backyard with mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
