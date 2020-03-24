Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3309 Cantera WAY
3309 Cantera Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
3309 Cantera Way, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great floor plan for this 3 bedroom/2 bath single story in Stone Oak! Hardwood floors in the living room and master bedroom. Open kitchen with dining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have any available units?
3309 Cantera WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 3309 Cantera WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Cantera WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Cantera WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY offer parking?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have a pool?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have accessible units?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Cantera WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Cantera WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
