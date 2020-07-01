3242 Winding WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

CLEAN & ready for immediate move-in! This spacious home offers multiple living areas, including a bonus room up - great kids play area! 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets! OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite on MAIN floor - has double vanities, sep garden tub & shower. Extended covered rear patio area + additional storage shed in backyard. Level lot. No HOA community! Feeds to Gattis Elementary, Ridgeview Middle & Cedar Ridge High!