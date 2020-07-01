All apartments in Round Rock
3242 Winding WAY
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3242 Winding WAY

3242 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

3242 Winding Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
High Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
CLEAN & ready for immediate move-in! This spacious home offers multiple living areas, including a bonus room up - great kids play area! 4bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets! OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master suite on MAIN floor - has double vanities, sep garden tub & shower. Extended covered rear patio area + additional storage shed in backyard. Level lot. No HOA community! Feeds to Gattis Elementary, Ridgeview Middle & Cedar Ridge High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Winding WAY have any available units?
3242 Winding WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 Winding WAY have?
Some of 3242 Winding WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Winding WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Winding WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Winding WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Winding WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3242 Winding WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Winding WAY offers parking.
Does 3242 Winding WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Winding WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Winding WAY have a pool?
No, 3242 Winding WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Winding WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 3242 Winding WAY has accessible units.
Does 3242 Winding WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 Winding WAY has units with dishwashers.

