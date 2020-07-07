All apartments in Round Rock
3233 Clinton

3233 Clinton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Clinton Pl, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Clinton have any available units?
3233 Clinton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3233 Clinton currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Clinton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Clinton pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Clinton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3233 Clinton offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Clinton offers parking.
Does 3233 Clinton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Clinton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Clinton have a pool?
No, 3233 Clinton does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Clinton have accessible units?
No, 3233 Clinton does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Clinton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3233 Clinton has units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Clinton have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Clinton does not have units with air conditioning.

