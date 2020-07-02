Rent Calculator
All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:28 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3108 Settlement
3108 Settlement Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3108 Settlement Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3108 Settlement have any available units?
3108 Settlement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3108 Settlement have?
Some of 3108 Settlement's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3108 Settlement currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Settlement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Settlement pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Settlement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3108 Settlement offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Settlement offers parking.
Does 3108 Settlement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Settlement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Settlement have a pool?
No, 3108 Settlement does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Settlement have accessible units?
No, 3108 Settlement does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Settlement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Settlement has units with dishwashers.
