All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3108 Settlement.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3108 Settlement
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:28 PM

3108 Settlement

3108 Settlement Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3108 Settlement Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Settlement have any available units?
3108 Settlement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Settlement have?
Some of 3108 Settlement's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Settlement currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Settlement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Settlement pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Settlement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3108 Settlement offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Settlement offers parking.
Does 3108 Settlement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Settlement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Settlement have a pool?
No, 3108 Settlement does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Settlement have accessible units?
No, 3108 Settlement does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Settlement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Settlement has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District