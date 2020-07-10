Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
301 North Lewis Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 North Lewis Street
301 North Lewis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
301 North Lewis Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock Original Plat
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 North Lewis Street have any available units?
301 North Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 301 North Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 North Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 North Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 North Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 301 North Lewis Street offer parking?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 North Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 North Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 North Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 North Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 North Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 North Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
