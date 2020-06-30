Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3005 Hill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3005 Hill Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:10 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 Hill Street
3005 Hill Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
3005 Hill Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Flower Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Round Rock! 4/2 with fireplace and large backyard. New tile, carpet and hardwood flooring! Freshly painted. Must see this adorable home. 12 - 18 month lease preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Hill Street have any available units?
3005 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 Hill Street have?
Some of 3005 Hill Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 3005 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 3005 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 3005 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681
Similar Pages
Round Rock 1 Bedrooms
Round Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Manor, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District