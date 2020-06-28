Rent Calculator
Round Rock, TX
2914 Donnell
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM
2914 Donnell
2914 Donnell Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2914 Donnell Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Bradford Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 Donnell have any available units?
2914 Donnell doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 2914 Donnell currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Donnell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Donnell pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Donnell is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 2914 Donnell offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Donnell offers parking.
Does 2914 Donnell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Donnell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Donnell have a pool?
No, 2914 Donnell does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Donnell have accessible units?
No, 2914 Donnell does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Donnell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Donnell has units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Donnell have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Donnell does not have units with air conditioning.
