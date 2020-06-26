Amenities
2606 Summerwalk Pl. Available 07/06/19 Beautiful upgraded single story home! - Immaculately kept single story home, big front porch. Wheelchair access most doors! Study at front door. Box windows, Large master, double vanity, separate bath/shower. Covered patio. Water softener/filtration with RO for drinking. Gleaming wood floors. Tile in wet areas, Carpeted bedrooms. High ceilings, granite. Immaculately cared for. Sprinkler system. HOA Park, pools, fitness. Other sports facilities nearby. HEB, Walmart, Hospital, ACC Campus Shops & More
Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
Call agent re pets
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4164852)