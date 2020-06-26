All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

2606 Summerwalk Pl.

2606 Summerwalk Place · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Summerwalk Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
pet friendly
2606 Summerwalk Pl. Available 07/06/19 Beautiful upgraded single story home! - Immaculately kept single story home, big front porch. Wheelchair access most doors! Study at front door. Box windows, Large master, double vanity, separate bath/shower. Covered patio. Water softener/filtration with RO for drinking. Gleaming wood floors. Tile in wet areas, Carpeted bedrooms. High ceilings, granite. Immaculately cared for. Sprinkler system. HOA Park, pools, fitness. Other sports facilities nearby. HEB, Walmart, Hospital, ACC Campus Shops & More

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet
Call agent re pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4164852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have any available units?
2606 Summerwalk Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have?
Some of 2606 Summerwalk Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Summerwalk Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Summerwalk Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Summerwalk Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. offer parking?
No, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. has a pool.
Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have accessible units?
Yes, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. has accessible units.
Does 2606 Summerwalk Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Summerwalk Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
