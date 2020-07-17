All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2600 Haselwood LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2600 Haselwood LN
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 PM

2600 Haselwood LN

2600 Haselwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2600 Haselwood Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Video tour available, virtual walkthrough posted, no in person showings at this time **Lovely 4 bedroom house with master on main, brand new appliances. Private backyard, great schools (10/10 elementary). Quick move-in available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Haselwood LN have any available units?
2600 Haselwood LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Haselwood LN have?
Some of 2600 Haselwood LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Haselwood LN currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Haselwood LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Haselwood LN pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Haselwood LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2600 Haselwood LN offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Haselwood LN offers parking.
Does 2600 Haselwood LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Haselwood LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Haselwood LN have a pool?
No, 2600 Haselwood LN does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Haselwood LN have accessible units?
No, 2600 Haselwood LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Haselwood LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Haselwood LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District