2505 Lydia LN

Amenities
Avail. 05/20. These owners care! Updated vinyl windows. Updated luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home - no carpet! Updated interior paint, updated baseboards, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen sink & faucet. Updated exterior trim paint. Very welcoming. ONE-STORY, 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + flex room w/ glass French doors. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Ceiling fans. Corner lot! Flat driveway. Spacious backyard. No HOA community. Gattis Elementary, Ridgeview Middle & Cedar Ridge High!