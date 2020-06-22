All apartments in Round Rock
2505 Lydia LN
2505 Lydia LN

2505 Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Lydia Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rolling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail. 05/20. These owners care! Updated vinyl windows. Updated luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout home - no carpet! Updated interior paint, updated baseboards, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen sink & faucet. Updated exterior trim paint. Very welcoming. ONE-STORY, 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + flex room w/ glass French doors. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Ceiling fans. Corner lot! Flat driveway. Spacious backyard. No HOA community. Gattis Elementary, Ridgeview Middle & Cedar Ridge High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Lydia LN have any available units?
2505 Lydia LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Lydia LN have?
Some of 2505 Lydia LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Lydia LN currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Lydia LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Lydia LN pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Lydia LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2505 Lydia LN offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Lydia LN offers parking.
Does 2505 Lydia LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Lydia LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Lydia LN have a pool?
No, 2505 Lydia LN does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Lydia LN have accessible units?
No, 2505 Lydia LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Lydia LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Lydia LN has units with dishwashers.
