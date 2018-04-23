2505 Charolais CT

2505 Charolais Court, Round Rock, TX 78681 Behrens Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*NICE EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH HARD TILE DOWNSTAIRS*GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN*OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY/BREAKFAST*REFRIGERATOR STAYS*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*FORMAL DINING*ONE BED DOWN WITH A FULL BATH*MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH OTHER 2 BEDROOMS*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
