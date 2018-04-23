All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

2505 Charolais CT

2505 Charolais Court · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Charolais Court, Round Rock, TX 78681
Behrens Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*NICE EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH HARD TILE DOWNSTAIRS*GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN*OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY/BREAKFAST*REFRIGERATOR STAYS*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*FORMAL DINING*ONE BED DOWN WITH A FULL BATH*MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH OTHER 2 BEDROOMS*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Charolais CT have any available units?
2505 Charolais CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Charolais CT have?
Some of 2505 Charolais CT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Charolais CT currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Charolais CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Charolais CT pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Charolais CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2505 Charolais CT offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Charolais CT offers parking.
Does 2505 Charolais CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Charolais CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Charolais CT have a pool?
No, 2505 Charolais CT does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Charolais CT have accessible units?
No, 2505 Charolais CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Charolais CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Charolais CT has units with dishwashers.
