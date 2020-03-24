2311 Wysteria Way

2311 Wisteria Way, Round Rock, TX 78664 South Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Cute Round Rock home available immediately for rent. Open living room and kitchen. Eat-in kitchen with new dishwasher and microwave. Hardwood floors throughout. Large trees in yard for ample shade. Call or text to set up a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
