Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

2300 Wisteria Way

2300 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Wisteria Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Text owner, one hour notice to show, easy to show! Very good value for area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2300 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 2300 Wisteria Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2300 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 2300 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 2300 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 2300 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.

