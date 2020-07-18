All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
2256 Ada Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

2256 Ada Lane

2256 Ada Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2256 Ada Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Home For Rent in Jester Farms - Jester Farms has this Exceptional 3BR/2.5-Bath featuring soaring ceilings, White Washed Cabinets over Stunning Granite Countertops, Upgraded Tile/Vinyl Plank Flooring/Stainless & White Appliances/SMART Thermostat/Bath Vanities/Extended Patio for Entertaining, 2"-Blinds, Designer Interior Paint, 2-Spacious Family Rooms, Mature Shade Trees, Huge Dining, Large Master Suite and closet, Super Clean, 2-Car Garage w/Opener & More! Apply Online at https://mda.quickleasepro.com
Broker #9007532

(RLNE4770623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 Ada Lane have any available units?
2256 Ada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 Ada Lane have?
Some of 2256 Ada Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 Ada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2256 Ada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 Ada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2256 Ada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2256 Ada Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2256 Ada Lane offers parking.
Does 2256 Ada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 Ada Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 Ada Lane have a pool?
No, 2256 Ada Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2256 Ada Lane have accessible units?
No, 2256 Ada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 Ada Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 Ada Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
