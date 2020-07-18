2256 Ada Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Home For Rent in Jester Farms - Jester Farms has this Exceptional 3BR/2.5-Bath featuring soaring ceilings, White Washed Cabinets over Stunning Granite Countertops, Upgraded Tile/Vinyl Plank Flooring/Stainless & White Appliances/SMART Thermostat/Bath Vanities/Extended Patio for Entertaining, 2"-Blinds, Designer Interior Paint, 2-Spacious Family Rooms, Mature Shade Trees, Huge Dining, Large Master Suite and closet, Super Clean, 2-Car Garage w/Opener & More! Apply Online at https://mda.quickleasepro.com

Broker #9007532



(RLNE4770623)