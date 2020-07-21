All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2245 Ada Lane

2245 Ada Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Ada Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely Maintained One Story - AW Grimes and Old Settlers Area - Living room w/ ceiling fan open to kitchen/diving combo. Kitchen includes gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, full private bath with Jacuzzi tub & walk in closet. Utility room w/ washer & dryer included! Fully fenced yard w/ rock patio & full sprinkler system. Access to Jester Farms pool.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 23 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5132190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Ada Lane have any available units?
2245 Ada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 Ada Lane have?
Some of 2245 Ada Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Ada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Ada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Ada Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2245 Ada Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2245 Ada Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Ada Lane offers parking.
Does 2245 Ada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 Ada Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Ada Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Ada Lane has a pool.
Does 2245 Ada Lane have accessible units?
No, 2245 Ada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Ada Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Ada Lane has units with dishwashers.
