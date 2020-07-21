2245 Ada Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely Maintained One Story - AW Grimes and Old Settlers Area - Living room w/ ceiling fan open to kitchen/diving combo. Kitchen includes gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, full private bath with Jacuzzi tub & walk in closet. Utility room w/ washer & dryer included! Fully fenced yard w/ rock patio & full sprinkler system. Access to Jester Farms pool.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Round Rock ISD

Lease Terms: 9 to 23 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



