All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2237 Jasmine Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2237 Jasmine Path
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:17 AM
1 of 9
2237 Jasmine Path
2237 Jasmine Path
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2237 Jasmine Path, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1,495 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house with a yard that backs up into the Greenbelt. Have a creek behind your new house instead of neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2237 Jasmine Path have any available units?
2237 Jasmine Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2237 Jasmine Path have?
Some of 2237 Jasmine Path's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2237 Jasmine Path currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Jasmine Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Jasmine Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 Jasmine Path is pet friendly.
Does 2237 Jasmine Path offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Jasmine Path offers parking.
Does 2237 Jasmine Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Jasmine Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Jasmine Path have a pool?
No, 2237 Jasmine Path does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Jasmine Path have accessible units?
No, 2237 Jasmine Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Jasmine Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Jasmine Path has units with dishwashers.
