2221 SHARK LOOP

Amenities
OWNER/AGENT. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL INSTALL July 20TH, 2ND STORY AND STAIRS. LAMINATE SAMPLE IN PICS. NO CARPET. HARD TITLE GROUND LEVEL. Clean home in Forest Creek subdivision a Golf course community, Tennis & pool. Large back yard with beautiful oak trees and deck. Granite counters in kitchen. Refrigerator,washer/dryer & Sprinkler System included. Great schools. EASY ACCESS TO DOMAIN. Close to COSTCO,Stonehill shopping, outlet mall, HEB grocery, HWY 130,I-35, I-45. ASK AGENT FOR 3D TOUR LINK.