Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

2221 SHARK LOOP

2221 Shark Loop · (512) 771-8749
Location

2221 Shark Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Forest Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
OWNER/AGENT. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL INSTALL July 20TH, 2ND STORY AND STAIRS. LAMINATE SAMPLE IN PICS. NO CARPET. HARD TITLE GROUND LEVEL. Clean home in Forest Creek subdivision a Golf course community, Tennis & pool. Large back yard with beautiful oak trees and deck. Granite counters in kitchen. Refrigerator,washer/dryer & Sprinkler System included. Great schools. EASY ACCESS TO DOMAIN. Close to COSTCO,Stonehill shopping, outlet mall, HEB grocery, HWY 130,I-35, I-45. ASK AGENT FOR 3D TOUR LINK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 SHARK LOOP have any available units?
2221 SHARK LOOP has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 SHARK LOOP have?
Some of 2221 SHARK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 SHARK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2221 SHARK LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 SHARK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2221 SHARK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2221 SHARK LOOP offer parking?
No, 2221 SHARK LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 2221 SHARK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 SHARK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 SHARK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2221 SHARK LOOP has a pool.
Does 2221 SHARK LOOP have accessible units?
Yes, 2221 SHARK LOOP has accessible units.
Does 2221 SHARK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 SHARK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
