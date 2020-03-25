Rent Calculator
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2207 Lancaster Gate
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 Lancaster Gate
2207 Lancaster Gate Cove
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2207 Lancaster Gate Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Kensington Place
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/31/20 Cozy 3/2 in east Round Rock with rock fireplace, tile in living areas and bedrooms, nice trees in the front yard. Close to parks, downtown Round Rock, Clay Madsen Recreation Center.
(RLNE5570929)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate have any available units?
2207 Lancaster Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2207 Lancaster Gate have?
Some of 2207 Lancaster Gate's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2207 Lancaster Gate currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lancaster Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lancaster Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lancaster Gate is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Lancaster Gate offers parking.
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Lancaster Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate have a pool?
No, 2207 Lancaster Gate does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lancaster Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lancaster Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Lancaster Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
