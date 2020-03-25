2207 Lancaster Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 03/31/20 Cozy 3/2 in east Round Rock with rock fireplace, tile in living areas and bedrooms, nice trees in the front yard. Close to parks, downtown Round Rock, Clay Madsen Recreation Center.



(RLNE5570929)