2144 Redwing Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2144 Redwing Way

2144 Redwing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2144 Redwing Way Round Rock, TX 78664 - Cozy 3/2 with wood-like flooring & tile throughout-- no carpet! Fireplace in living area. Conveniently located near Kinningham Park and easy access to major highways!

(RLNE5655309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Redwing Way have any available units?
2144 Redwing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2144 Redwing Way have?
Some of 2144 Redwing Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Redwing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Redwing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Redwing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2144 Redwing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2144 Redwing Way offer parking?
No, 2144 Redwing Way does not offer parking.
Does 2144 Redwing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Redwing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Redwing Way have a pool?
No, 2144 Redwing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2144 Redwing Way have accessible units?
No, 2144 Redwing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Redwing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Redwing Way has units with dishwashers.

