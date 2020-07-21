All apartments in Round Rock
2136 Pearson Way

2136 Pearson Way
Location

2136 Pearson Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2136 Pearson Way Available 04/17/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ Study/Office/Formal Dining ~ Open Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ New Stainless Appliances ~ Fresh Paint ~ New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Back Patio ~ Near Round Rock Sports Complex & Dell Diamond ~ Schools, Shopping & Restaurants Nearby

(RLNE5049830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Pearson Way have any available units?
2136 Pearson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Pearson Way have?
Some of 2136 Pearson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Pearson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Pearson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Pearson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 Pearson Way is pet friendly.
Does 2136 Pearson Way offer parking?
No, 2136 Pearson Way does not offer parking.
Does 2136 Pearson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Pearson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Pearson Way have a pool?
Yes, 2136 Pearson Way has a pool.
Does 2136 Pearson Way have accessible units?
No, 2136 Pearson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Pearson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Pearson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
