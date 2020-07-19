All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2122 Bluffstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2122 Bluffstone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2122 Bluffstone Dr

2122 Bluffstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2122 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Long covered patio surrounds the front of this cute rental. Microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fans.REPLACED CARPETING SEPTEMBER 18, REPAINTED INTERIOR SEPTEMBER 18. ONLY 1 SMALL DOG (UNDER 20 POUND OLDER DOG. NO PUPPIES)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have any available units?
2122 Bluffstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have?
Some of 2122 Bluffstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Bluffstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Bluffstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Bluffstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Bluffstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr offer parking?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have a pool?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Bluffstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District