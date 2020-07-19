2122 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665 Settlers Overlook
Long covered patio surrounds the front of this cute rental. Microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fans.REPLACED CARPETING SEPTEMBER 18, REPAINTED INTERIOR SEPTEMBER 18. ONLY 1 SMALL DOG (UNDER 20 POUND OLDER DOG. NO PUPPIES)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have any available units?
2122 Bluffstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have?
Some of 2122 Bluffstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Bluffstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Bluffstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Bluffstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Bluffstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr offer parking?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have a pool?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2122 Bluffstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Bluffstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Bluffstone Dr has units with dishwashers.