Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2100 Sam Bass Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2100 Sam Bass Rd.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2100 Sam Bass Rd.
2100 Sam Bass Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2100 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock, TX 78681
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Round Rock available for rent! - Spacious Home in Round Rock available for rent! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.
(RLNE5339106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have any available units?
2100 Sam Bass Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have?
Some of 2100 Sam Bass Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2100 Sam Bass Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Sam Bass Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Sam Bass Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. offer parking?
No, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have a pool?
No, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Sam Bass Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Sam Bass Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681
Similar Pages
Round Rock 1 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Teravista
Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District