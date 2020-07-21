All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2038 Cedar Grove CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2038 Cedar Grove CV
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

2038 Cedar Grove CV

2038 Cedar Grove Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2038 Cedar Grove Cove, Round Rock, TX 78681
Bent Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled-it's like living in a new, custom home!*Attention to detail at every turn* Designer fixtures throughout*Light, bright eat-in kitchen w/ Carrara Calcite counters, center island, stainless appliances & plenty of storage*Gorgeous master bath w/ walk-in shower*Huge closets in all bedrooms*Versatile second living area*Spacious shaded yard w/ sprinkler system & large patio*No carpet*Nest "smart home" technology*Landlord pays yard maintenance & pest control service*Backyard sod coming Tues

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have any available units?
2038 Cedar Grove CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have?
Some of 2038 Cedar Grove CV's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Cedar Grove CV currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Cedar Grove CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Cedar Grove CV pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Cedar Grove CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV offer parking?
No, 2038 Cedar Grove CV does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 Cedar Grove CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have a pool?
No, 2038 Cedar Grove CV does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have accessible units?
No, 2038 Cedar Grove CV does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Cedar Grove CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 Cedar Grove CV has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District