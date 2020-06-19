All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 2021 Wood Glen DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
2021 Wood Glen DR
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2021 Wood Glen DR

2021 Woodglen Dr · (512) 739-5522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2021 Woodglen Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681
Wood Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom (master downstairs) + Game Room (upstairs) + 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in sought-after Wood Glen. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area. Family Room w/Fireplace, wood tile floors. Formal Dining could be Office or 3rd Living Room. Spacious Master Bedroom w/wood tile floors, separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Backyard w/wood deck and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. RRISD: Old Town ES, Walsh MS, Round Rock HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Wood Glen DR have any available units?
2021 Wood Glen DR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Wood Glen DR have?
Some of 2021 Wood Glen DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Wood Glen DR currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Wood Glen DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Wood Glen DR pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Wood Glen DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 2021 Wood Glen DR offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Wood Glen DR does offer parking.
Does 2021 Wood Glen DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Wood Glen DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Wood Glen DR have a pool?
No, 2021 Wood Glen DR does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Wood Glen DR have accessible units?
No, 2021 Wood Glen DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Wood Glen DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Wood Glen DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2021 Wood Glen DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity