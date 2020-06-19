2021 Wood Glen DR

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom (master downstairs) + Game Room (upstairs) + 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in sought-after Wood Glen. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area. Family Room w/Fireplace, wood tile floors. Formal Dining could be Office or 3rd Living Room. Spacious Master Bedroom w/wood tile floors, separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Backyard w/wood deck and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. RRISD: Old Town ES, Walsh MS, Round Rock HS.