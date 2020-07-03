All apartments in Round Rock
2012 Redwing Way
2012 Redwing Way

2012 Redwing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
South Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 3+2 DUPLEX REMODELED! Nice neighborhood Fireplace in living room vaulted ceilings. New wood like flooring blinds, modern fans, new paint. Extra Large Duplex feels like a single family home. Spacious rooms with 2 full bathrooms. Central air W/D hookups 1 car garage Private backyard for entertaining. Conveniently located near Dell I35 & toll rd. Within desirable RR ISD, community pool, activity center. Quick walk to park and shopping.

Video https://youtu.be/LaV2xQalhO8

(RLNE5691567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Redwing Way have any available units?
2012 Redwing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Redwing Way have?
Some of 2012 Redwing Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Redwing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Redwing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Redwing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Redwing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Redwing Way offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Redwing Way offers parking.
Does 2012 Redwing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Redwing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Redwing Way have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Redwing Way has a pool.
Does 2012 Redwing Way have accessible units?
No, 2012 Redwing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Redwing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Redwing Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
