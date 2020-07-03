2012 Redwing Way

Amenities
GORGEOUS 3+2 DUPLEX REMODELED! Nice neighborhood Fireplace in living room vaulted ceilings. New wood like flooring blinds, modern fans, new paint. Extra Large Duplex feels like a single family home. Spacious rooms with 2 full bathrooms. Central air W/D hookups 1 car garage Private backyard for entertaining. Conveniently located near Dell I35 & toll rd. Within desirable RR ISD, community pool, activity center. Quick walk to park and shopping.
Video https://youtu.be/LaV2xQalhO8
(RLNE5691567)