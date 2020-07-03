2012 Redwing Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 3+2 DUPLEX REMODELED! Nice neighborhood Fireplace in living room vaulted ceilings. New wood like flooring blinds, modern fans, new paint. Extra Large Duplex feels like a single family home. Spacious rooms with 2 full bathrooms. Central air W/D hookups 1 car garage Private backyard for entertaining. Conveniently located near Dell I35 & toll rd. Within desirable RR ISD, community pool, activity center. Quick walk to park and shopping.



Video https://youtu.be/LaV2xQalhO8



(RLNE5691567)