1911 Greyson Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Well kept, one story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood. - Large family room with high ceilings and fireplace, vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen and family room. Refrigerator can stay but is not maintained. 2 car garage with garage door opener. Large fenced in backyard. Round Rock ISD. Convenient to major highways, shopping and employers.

Qualifications: Good rental history, good credit (minimum 650) . Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at OurHousePropertyManagement.com



