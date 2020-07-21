1906 Rachel Ln

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock Near A.W. Grimes & 45 - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock Near A.W. Grimes & 45 ~ Beautiful Open Floorplan w/2 Living Area's and Formal Dining ~ High Ceilings Throughout ~ Fireplace in Family Room ~ Spacious Eat In Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances & Center Island ~ Master Separate From Secondary Bedrooms w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Quaint Private Backyard w/Stone Fencing ~ Area Amenities Include Community Pool ~ Near Dell & Other Major Employers ~ Great Schools & Park Nearby



(RLNE5026991)