1906 Rachel Ln
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

1906 Rachel Ln

1906 Rachel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Rachel Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Enclave at Towne Centre

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock Near A.W. Grimes & 45 - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock Near A.W. Grimes & 45 ~ Beautiful Open Floorplan w/2 Living Area's and Formal Dining ~ High Ceilings Throughout ~ Fireplace in Family Room ~ Spacious Eat In Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances & Center Island ~ Master Separate From Secondary Bedrooms w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower and Huge Walk-In Closet ~ Quaint Private Backyard w/Stone Fencing ~ Area Amenities Include Community Pool ~ Near Dell & Other Major Employers ~ Great Schools & Park Nearby

(RLNE5026991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Rachel Ln have any available units?
1906 Rachel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Rachel Ln have?
Some of 1906 Rachel Ln's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Rachel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Rachel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Rachel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Rachel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Rachel Ln offer parking?
No, 1906 Rachel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Rachel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Rachel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Rachel Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Rachel Ln has a pool.
Does 1906 Rachel Ln have accessible units?
No, 1906 Rachel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Rachel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Rachel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
