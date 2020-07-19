All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1824 S Ih 35

1824 N Ih 35 · No Longer Available
Location

1824 N Ih 35, Round Rock, TX 78664

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
cable included
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus there's great amenities and sponsored activities for you to take advantage of on-site.

Many unique features are found here including a flex pay program where you can pay half your rent on the 1st and half on the 15th! Amenities include BBQ grills, picnic facilities, a gorgeous swimming pool, oversized hot tub, a clothes care center and FREE basic cable! Attend the monthly resident events and meet all the happy residents already living here!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 S Ih 35 have any available units?
1824 S Ih 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 S Ih 35 have?
Some of 1824 S Ih 35's amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 S Ih 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1824 S Ih 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 S Ih 35 pet-friendly?
No, 1824 S Ih 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1824 S Ih 35 offer parking?
No, 1824 S Ih 35 does not offer parking.
Does 1824 S Ih 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 S Ih 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 S Ih 35 have a pool?
Yes, 1824 S Ih 35 has a pool.
Does 1824 S Ih 35 have accessible units?
No, 1824 S Ih 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 S Ih 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 S Ih 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
