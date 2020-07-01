All apartments in Round Rock
1729 Horseshoe Circle

1729 Horseshoe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Horseshoe Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Creek Bend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Round Rock, TX. This home features an open living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter-space. Cats and Dogs welcome!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have any available units?
1729 Horseshoe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1729 Horseshoe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Horseshoe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Horseshoe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Horseshoe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle offer parking?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have a pool?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have accessible units?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Horseshoe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Horseshoe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

