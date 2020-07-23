1726 Rosenborough Ln S

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in Round Rock - Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock ~ Gated Community ~ Open Living/Dining Area w/Fireplace ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen w/Breakfast Area ~ Second Living Area Upstairs ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower ~ Large Custom Closet ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE5969922)