Round Rock, TX
1726 Rosenborough Ln S
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1726 Rosenborough Ln S

1726 Rosenborough Lane South · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1726 Rosenborough Lane South, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1726 Rosenborough Ln S · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story Home in Round Rock - Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Round Rock ~ Gated Community ~ Open Living/Dining Area w/Fireplace ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen w/Breakfast Area ~ Second Living Area Upstairs ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower ~ Large Custom Closet ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5969922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have any available units?
1726 Rosenborough Ln S has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have?
Some of 1726 Rosenborough Ln S's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Rosenborough Ln S currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Rosenborough Ln S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Rosenborough Ln S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S offer parking?
No, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have a pool?
No, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have accessible units?
No, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Rosenborough Ln S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Rosenborough Ln S does not have units with dishwashers.
