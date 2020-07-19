All apartments in Round Rock
1719 Briarton
1719 Briarton

1719 S Briarton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1719 S Briarton Ln, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Briarton have any available units?
1719 Briarton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Briarton have?
Some of 1719 Briarton's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Briarton currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Briarton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Briarton pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Briarton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1719 Briarton offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Briarton offers parking.
Does 1719 Briarton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Briarton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Briarton have a pool?
No, 1719 Briarton does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Briarton have accessible units?
No, 1719 Briarton does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Briarton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Briarton has units with dishwashers.
