Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1713 Parkfield
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 12
1713 Parkfield
1713 Parkfield Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
1713 Parkfield Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
1713 Parkfield Cove, Round Rock TX 78664 - Cute 3/2/2 with hardwood and tile. Huge Backyard with covered patio area. Ceiling fans, located on cul-de-sac.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4283647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 Parkfield have any available units?
1713 Parkfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1713 Parkfield have?
Some of 1713 Parkfield's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 Parkfield currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Parkfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Parkfield pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Parkfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1713 Parkfield offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Parkfield offers parking.
Does 1713 Parkfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Parkfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Parkfield have a pool?
No, 1713 Parkfield does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Parkfield have accessible units?
No, 1713 Parkfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Parkfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Parkfield does not have units with dishwashers.
