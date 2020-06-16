All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:17 PM

1708 Willow Vista

1708 Willow Vis · (512) 910-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Willow Vis, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways.

Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances. Seperate laundry room with washer & dryer hookups.
Master bedroom featured on 1st floor with spacious master bath with jetted tub, shower, and a massive walk in closet space.
2nd story of home features addl 2 bedrooms and open landing area for home office space or childrens play pen area.
Home floored with wood flooring in living area, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms and staircase.
Home also features detached rear garage w/ availability for 2 parking spaces.

HOA includes neighborhood park with swimming pool access and community trails for biking, hiking, or running.

Contact me for inquiries in regards to this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Willow Vista have any available units?
1708 Willow Vista has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Willow Vista have?
Some of 1708 Willow Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Willow Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Willow Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Willow Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Willow Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista does offer parking.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Willow Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista has a pool.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have accessible units?
No, 1708 Willow Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Willow Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Willow Vista has units with dishwashers.
