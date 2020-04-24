Amenities

1707 Remuda Circle Available 06/07/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Home on a Corner Lot in West Round Rock - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Home on a Corner Lot in West Round Rock ~ Recently Updated with Fresh Paint, Carpet, & Bamboo Wood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace ~ Oversized, Side Entry Garage ~ Covered Patio with Outdoor Kitchen ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



