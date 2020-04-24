All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1707 Remuda Circle

1707 Remuda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Remuda Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1707 Remuda Circle Available 06/07/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Home on a Corner Lot in West Round Rock - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Home on a Corner Lot in West Round Rock ~ Recently Updated with Fresh Paint, Carpet, & Bamboo Wood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace ~ Oversized, Side Entry Garage ~ Covered Patio with Outdoor Kitchen ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE2795451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Remuda Circle have any available units?
1707 Remuda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Remuda Circle have?
Some of 1707 Remuda Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Remuda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Remuda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Remuda Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Remuda Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Remuda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Remuda Circle offers parking.
Does 1707 Remuda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Remuda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Remuda Circle have a pool?
No, 1707 Remuda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Remuda Circle have accessible units?
No, 1707 Remuda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Remuda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Remuda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
