Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1704 Southwestern Trl

1704 Southwestern Trail · (737) 215-4630
Location

1704 Southwestern Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenlawn Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 Southwestern Trl · Avail. Aug 7

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1704 Southwestern Trl Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Round Rock ~ Very Desirable Location near Dell, Retail & Dining ~ Easy Access to I35 & Toll 45 ~ Updated Laminate Flooring ~ Backyard Deck ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE5034423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Southwestern Trl have any available units?
1704 Southwestern Trl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Southwestern Trl have?
Some of 1704 Southwestern Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Southwestern Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Southwestern Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Southwestern Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Southwestern Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Southwestern Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Southwestern Trl offers parking.
Does 1704 Southwestern Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Southwestern Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Southwestern Trl have a pool?
No, 1704 Southwestern Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Southwestern Trl have accessible units?
No, 1704 Southwestern Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Southwestern Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Southwestern Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
