Round Rock, TX
1620 Bryant Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:44 PM

1620 Bryant Dr

1620 Bryant Drive · (512) 588-3890
Location

1620 Bryant Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Modern two story condo with an attached two car garage. Showings start 7/1! This condo has numerous upgrades like porcelain flooring on first floor, 2nd story W/D, dual zoned HVAC, built in security system including door bell and backyard camera. The kitchen is open to the living room and has stainless steel appliances, light grey counter tops and many cabinets which provides a lot of storing space. The master bedroom has a full bathroom with a walk in shower and double vanities. Open backyard area. Community has a pool, dog park & jogging trails. Multiple routes & close to all major freeways and minutes away from top Hospitals/medical centers and Domain based employers. Move in ready 8/7/2020
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Bryant Dr have any available units?
1620 Bryant Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Bryant Dr have?
Some of 1620 Bryant Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Bryant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Bryant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Bryant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr offers parking.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Bryant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Bryant Dr has a pool.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr have accessible units?
No, 1620 Bryant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Bryant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Bryant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
