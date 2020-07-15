1620 Bryant Dr

Amenities

Modern two story condo with an attached two car garage. Showings start 7/1! This condo has numerous upgrades like porcelain flooring on first floor, 2nd story W/D, dual zoned HVAC, built in security system including door bell and backyard camera. The kitchen is open to the living room and has stainless steel appliances, light grey counter tops and many cabinets which provides a lot of storing space. The master bedroom has a full bathroom with a walk in shower and double vanities. Open backyard area. Community has a pool, dog park & jogging trails. Multiple routes & close to all major freeways and minutes away from top Hospitals/medical centers and Domain based employers. Move in ready 8/7/2020

