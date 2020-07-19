Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 Dale CV
1608 Dale Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
1608 Dale Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Onion Creek Village
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What a nice 3 bed unit in a convenient location. Recently updated with plank floors - no carpet! Vaulted ceilings and nice light for this cul-de-sac home too. Lovingly maintained by owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Dale CV have any available units?
1608 Dale CV doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1608 Dale CV have?
Some of 1608 Dale CV's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 Dale CV currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Dale CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Dale CV pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Dale CV is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1608 Dale CV offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Dale CV offers parking.
Does 1608 Dale CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Dale CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Dale CV have a pool?
No, 1608 Dale CV does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Dale CV have accessible units?
No, 1608 Dale CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Dale CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Dale CV does not have units with dishwashers.
