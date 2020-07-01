1605 Dale Cv

Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located near the Domain, Dell, Major Highways & shopping centers. Unit A is located in the back of the property & has beautiful modern upgrades throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood countertops & blue-back splash that contrast with white cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious and includes an upgraded bathroom. The home is complete with an attached garage as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.