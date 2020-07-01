All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1605 Dale Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1605 Dale Cv
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

1605 Dale Cv

1605 Dale Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1605 Dale Cove, Round Rock, TX 78664
Onion Creek Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located near the Domain, Dell, Major Highways & shopping centers. Unit A is located in the back of the property & has beautiful modern upgrades throughout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, cherry wood countertops & blue-back splash that contrast with white cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious and includes an upgraded bathroom. The home is complete with an attached garage as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Dale Cv have any available units?
1605 Dale Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Dale Cv have?
Some of 1605 Dale Cv's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Dale Cv currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Dale Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Dale Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Dale Cv is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Dale Cv offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Dale Cv offers parking.
Does 1605 Dale Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Dale Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Dale Cv have a pool?
No, 1605 Dale Cv does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Dale Cv have accessible units?
No, 1605 Dale Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Dale Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Dale Cv does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District