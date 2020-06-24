1601 White Oak Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this spacious 3 bedroom home with upgraded flooring and neutral paint. Master suite with fireplace. Established neighborhood with lots of mature trees.

. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.