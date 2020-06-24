All apartments in Round Rock
1601 White Oak Loop
1601 White Oak Loop

1601 White Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1601 White Oak Loop, Round Rock, TX 78681
The Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this spacious 3 bedroom home with upgraded flooring and neutral paint. Master suite with fireplace. Established neighborhood with lots of mature trees.
. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

