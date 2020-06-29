Rent Calculator
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1601 Plume Grass PL
1601 Plume Grass Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1601 Plume Grass Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
ROUND ROCK RANCH - - Great open floor plan. Corner lot with large fenced back yard in Round Rock Ranch! Just installed carpet and fresh interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have any available units?
1601 Plume Grass PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Plume Grass PL currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Plume Grass PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Plume Grass PL pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL offer parking?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have a pool?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have accessible units?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Plume Grass PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Plume Grass PL does not have units with air conditioning.
