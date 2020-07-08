All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:30 AM

1600 Zunker Cove

1600 Zunker · No Longer Available
Round Rock
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Luxury Places
Location

1600 Zunker, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Zunker Cove have any available units?
1600 Zunker Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1600 Zunker Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Zunker Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Zunker Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Zunker Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove offer parking?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove have a pool?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove have accessible units?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Zunker Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Zunker Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

