Last updated November 6 2019

1600 Academy Place

Location

1600 Academy Place, Round Rock, TX 78664
Remington Heights

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$500 off first month's rent! Clean corner lot property! New paint and remodel taking place! The owner will add a refrigerator with a good application. Nice trees! Large front and back yards. Apply online & pay app fees & security deposit online.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Academy Place have any available units?
1600 Academy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1600 Academy Place currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Academy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Academy Place pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Academy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1600 Academy Place offer parking?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Academy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Academy Place have a pool?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Academy Place have accessible units?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Academy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Academy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Academy Place does not have units with air conditioning.
