Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1561 Parkfield Circle

1561 Parkfield Circle · (210) 294-5793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1561 Parkfield Circle, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1561 Parkfield Circle, Round Rock, TX 78664 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572497 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have any available units?
1561 Parkfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1561 Parkfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Parkfield Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Parkfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle offer parking?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have a pool?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Parkfield Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 Parkfield Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
